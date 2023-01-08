Chhattisgarh: Five more held for clash in Narayanpur over ‘religious conversion’

Narayanpur: Police on Sunday arrested five more persons in connection with a clash between two groups over alleged religious conversion in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, an official said.

With this, so far eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place in Gorra village under Edka police station limits on January 1, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

The police had on January 3 arrested three persons.

Five more persons arrested on Sunday have been identified as Premsagar Netam (48), Lacchu Karanga (32), Santuram Dugga (35), Punuram Dugga (45) and Rajman Karanga (46), all residents of Narayanpur district, the official said.

Also Read VHP to check religious conversion: Champat Rai

They were produced before a local court which sent them to judicial custody, he said.

Three separate cases were registered at Edka police station following complaints received from tribals, tribal Christians and police about alleged attacks on them, police said.

There have been reports of unrest at various villages in Benoor area of the district for the last two months over the issue of alleged religious conversion.

On January 2, a church was vandalised and six police personnel, including an IPS officer, were injured in Narayanpur city during a protest by a group of tribals against the alleged religious conversion in the tribal-dominated area.