Chhattisgarh: Man arrested for making objectionable remarks about community on social media

Sukma: A man has been arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district for allegedly making objectionable remarks against a community in a viral video, police said on Thursday.

He was arrested on Wednesday evening on the charges of hurting religious sentiments, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

The man allegedly posted videos on social media on Wednesday using objectionable language for Hindus and the Bharatiya Janata Party, the SP said.

After being alerted about his viral video post, police acted swiftly and arrested him with the help from fellow Muslims, Sharma said.

The accused was booked under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, etc), 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Chhattisgarh Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, the official said.

Secretary of the Bastar Division Muslim Community Farukh Ali said the community did not support such “hooligans.”

“A so-called Muslim youth has made indecent remarks against Hindu brothers. We strongly condemn him and also appeal to the police to take strict action against him. Hindus and Muslims have always lived in peace and unity in Sukma and the entire Bastar division. We do not support such hooligans. We wanted to punish him but we cannot take law into our hands, therefore we handed him over to the police,” he added.