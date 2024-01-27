Chhattisgarh man hit by Hindutva mob, no arrests despite police presence

A viral video of a Muslim man screaming for help as his face and hands are covered with blood while being led to a police station by a Hindutva mob in Raipur, Chhattisgarh has been making rounds on the internet for two days.

The incident happened on January 24 in Sinodha village, which is around 50 kms from Raipur. He was eventually brought to the Tilda Newra police station.

The video shows the oppressed, a Muslim man who allegedly runs a madrasa, being led by a crowd waving saffron flags, screaming “Hindustan mein rehna hoga, Jai Shri Ram kehna hoga (If you want to stay in Hindustan, you should chant Jai Shri Ram.

Hindutva group in Chhattisgarh's Tilda Newra celebrating Ram temple, assaulted a Muslim man



Saffron mob launched attack on Muslims and their properties over social media posts. Despite arrests of Muslims, including minors, no actions are taken against Hindutva men by police pic.twitter.com/3cI7S4bNdb — Maktoob (@MaktoobMedia) January 26, 2024

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior police officer said, “A 14-year-old boy from the village had uploaded an allegedly objectionable video. We received a complaint from a villager, and during our investigation, learnt that 3 persons, including the man in the video, had allegedly provoked him. We lodged an FIR against them.”

The police officer said that two FIRs were lodged. “But no arrest has been made so far there is no evidence of an attack in the footage,” he remarked.