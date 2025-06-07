Chhattisgarh Maoist encounter: Security forces recover 7 bodies

Hyderabad: The bodies of seven Maoists in the ongoing combing operations and gunfight inside the Indravati National Park of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh were recovered on Saturday, June 7.

After the killing of Communist Party of India (Maoist) central committee member Narasimha Chalam alias Sudhakar on June 5, another top leader and special zonal committee member of the Telangana state committee, Mylarapu Adelu alias Bhaskar, was gunned down on June 6. He was carrying a bounty of Rs 45 lakh in Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Arms, including 2 AK-47 rifles and explosives, were recovered from the area, Bastar range inspector general P Sundarraj said.

Sundarraj informed that a few security personnel were bitten by snakes and honey bees, and have also suffered from dehydration. He said they were presently out of danger and are under medical care.

In a major encounter in Chhattisgarh on May 21, Maoist party general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, 70, was killed along with 26 others.

Meanwhile, alleged photos of Maoist party’s central committee member and People’s Guerrilla Liberation Army’s (PGLA) Battalion Number 1 leader, Hidma Madvi, have been circulating on social media, showing his ‘then and now’ images.

The ‘then’ and ‘now’ images of Madvi Hidma are circulating on social media platforms

Hidma, who is the most wanted Maoist, is an expert in guerrilla warfare and has masterminded many attacks on the security forces in the past.

Last month, security forces launched ‘Operation Karreguttalu’ after gaining specific intelligence about Hidma’s presence. However, no leads have been found so far.