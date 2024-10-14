Chhattisgarh: Murder of officer Talib Sheikh’s family leads to violent protests

Widespread violent protests erupted in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district on Monday after the brutal murder of a head constable Talib Sheikh’s wife and daughter whose bodies were found inside in a field.

According to the reports, the accused, identified as Kuldeep Sahu, allegedly stormed into Sheikh’s residence and attacked his family with a sword then disposed of their bodies near a canal. The brutal murder has led to public outrage, demanding justice and the immediate arrest of Sahu.

Following the murder, a large, angry mob gathered outside the suspect’s residence. The tension escalated when the agitated protesters turned violent and set fire to several vehicles parked outside Sahu’s home and warehouse.

When Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jagannath Verma attempted to intervene he was chased through the streets and assaulted. However, SDM was saved only after police forces rescued him from the volatile situation.

Surajpur, Chhattisgarh: Following a brutal attack where criminal Kuldeep Sahu murdered head constable Talib Sheikh's wife and daughter. This led to people protesting and demanding the arrest of the accused. The mob attacked SDM Jagannath Verma when he attempted to intervene, but… pic.twitter.com/7O7Pmb0BXa — IANS (@ians_india) October 14, 2024

In response to the growing unrest, additional police forces have been deployed across the city to restore order and prevent further violence. Protesters also surrounded the Surajpur police station.

According to the Surajpur SP Ahire, four police teams have been formed to nab the accused, Kuldeep Sahu. Search operations are continuing in other districts and the adjoining states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Police have also employed cyber tracking to identify the whereabouts of Sahu.

Political Connection to NSUI

Adding another twist to the case, an ID card that was recovered on the scene showed that Sahu is a district secretary of the NSUI, which is the official student union wing of the Congress party. The vehicle, which was involved in the attempted attack on Talib Sheikh, reportedly displayed a board identifying him as an NSUI district president. The political association has led to concern, therefore people are demanding immediate action against Sahu.

As police have launched a manhunt to apprehend Sahu, authorities have urged residents to remain calm and restore peace to the area.



