Communal violence in Bahraich during Durga idol immersion; 1 killed

Communal clashes erupted between two groups in Bahraich town during a Durga idol immersion procession, resulting in the death of a 22-year-old man and leaving several others critically injured.

According to reports, the violence broke out on Sunday evening, October 13, around 4 pm under the Hardi police station limits, sparked by a dispute over loud music being played during the procession.

Unrest in Bahraich

The Durga idol immersion procession passed through the Maharajgunj area, with around 18 village idols scheduled to be immersed at Gauriya Ghat.

During the clashes, a man identified as Ram Gopal Mishra was shot in the head. He was rushed to hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries during treatment, according to a family member.

Following the news of Mishra’s death, the situation escalated into further violence, with stone-throwing and the destruction of public property. Gunfire was also exchanged between the groups.

In the midst of the chaos, an enraged crowd set fire to homes, shops, and private hospitals belonging to members of the Muslim community, leaving others injured.

Violence erupted once again in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich as tensions soared during the funeral procession of Ram Gopal Mishra.



Hospital and vehicles inside an auto showroom were set on fire by the mob, who were seen roaming the streets armed with sticks allegedly.

Police Response

To quell the unrest, authorities deployed additional police forces to restore order. Superintendent of police Vrinda Shukla confirmed that around 30 people have been arrested in connection with the riots. A case has been filed against a suspect named Salman, as it is reported that gunshots were fired from his house, which also serves as a shop.

“The identities of those involved are being verified, and some suspects have been detained,” the SP stated.

The area remains fraught with communal tension following the killing. Similar processions were cancelled in Fakharpur town and other nearby areas, according to PTI.

Current Situation

Meanwhile, Senior Police Officer Amitabh Yash has arrived in Bahraich from Lucknow. He has been seen confronting rioters with a pistol as they refused to disperse.

The situation remains tense, with reports indicating that several right-wing factions have marched to Bahraich, making inflammatory statements and inciting violence. This has raised concerns among local authorities, who are working to restore peace.

Yogi Adityanath condemns violence

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the violence, describing it as “unfortunate,” and urged local officers to maintain peace during religious occasions. He instructed the administration to coordinate with religious organisations and ensure timely idol immersions.

The chief minister also emphasised that strict action will be taken against those responsible for disrupting communal harmony.