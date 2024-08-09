Chhattisgarh: NIA charge sheets 5 men for providing logistics, support to CPI(M)

Raipur: The National Investigation Agency has charge sheeted five men for their active involvement in providing logistics and other support to the banned CPI (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh, an official statement issued on Friday said.

The charge sheet, filed before the NIA special court in Jagdalpur on Thursday, has named Vikesh alias Vicky Goyal, Balram Tamo, Sumit Dixit alias Chhotu, Rajesham Pogula and Mallesh, it said.

All five, hailing from Chhattisgarh, have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Geedam police in Dantewada district had originally registered the case in June 2023 following the recovery of Rs 1,06,335 in cash and several incriminating items from members of CPI (Maoist), said the statement issued by the NIA.

NIA later took over the case and found that the accused were actively involved in the terror outfit’s supply chain and also in the consumption of its demonetised currency as part of the conspiracy to promote the organisation’s anti-national agenda.

Mallesh was further found to be an active member and military commander in chief of platoon no 16 of divisional committee member of CPI (Maoist), according to the NIA investigations, which are continuing, the statement added.