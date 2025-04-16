Chhattisgarh: Six families expelled for refusing to renounce their faith

A recent gram sabha held in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma village expelled six Christian families who refused to adopt Hinduism.

The village consisted of 13 Christian families who had embraced Christianity six years ago. However, they were constantly pressured to renounce their faith.

On April 12, the village sarpanch held a gram sabha stating the “forced religious conversion” violated the village’s age-old traditions. The 13 Christian families were given an ultimatum to either renounce Christianity or face expulsion. Fearing communal tension, seven families obliged to the demands, while six remained adamant.

The six Christian families were asked to leave the village by the sarpanch. Their belonging were loaded onto a tractor-trailer and dumped in a nearby forest. The families are currently residing in the forest area.