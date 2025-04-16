Chhattisgarh: Six families expelled for refusing to renounce their faith

Their belonging were loaded onto a tractor-trailer and dumped in a nearby forest.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th April 2025 8:12 pm IST
The image displays a representational image of Christianity. April 16, 2025
Representational Image

A recent gram sabha held in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma village expelled six Christian families who refused to adopt Hinduism.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The village consisted of 13 Christian families who had embraced Christianity six years ago. However, they were constantly pressured to renounce their faith.

Also Read
‘Worse than cancer’: Bajrang Dal protests religious conversion in Chhattisgarh

On April 12, the village sarpanch held a gram sabha stating the “forced religious conversion” violated the village’s age-old traditions. The 13 Christian families were given an ultimatum to either renounce Christianity or face expulsion. Fearing communal tension, seven families obliged to the demands, while six remained adamant.

MS Creative School

The six Christian families were asked to leave the village by the sarpanch. Their belonging were loaded onto a tractor-trailer and dumped in a nearby forest. The families are currently residing in the forest area.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th April 2025 8:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button