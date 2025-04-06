‘Worse than cancer’: Bajrang Dal protests religious conversion in Chhattisgarh

Bajrang Dal members in Chhattisgarh protest in front of a Christian household accusing them of religious conversion

Members of the Bajrang Dal staged a protest outside a household in the Julum region of Raipur in Chhattisgarh, alleging religious conversion and referring to them as “more dangerous than cancer.”

The incident occurred on March 23. Visuals of the demonstration show the protestors, wrapped in saffron shawls, raising slogans accusing the family of religious conversion. “Dharam badalne walon ko, jootha maaro aalon ko (Throw shoes at those who engage in religious conventions),” and “Isai missionary murdabad (Down with Christian missionaries),” can be heard in the video.

They chanted for some time in front of the household. No one came out of the house during the whole time they were there.

Later, a Bajrang Dal member asked the neighbours why they were allowing the Christian family in their locality. “There is a temple right beside the house. Why do you allow them to thrive in your locality?” he asks.

Chanting slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the Bajrang Dal member refers to Christians as “more dangerous than cancer.”

“They (Christians) are worse than cancer. Cancer can be treated but there is no solution for them. Slowly, you will also be a part of this community. If you don’t wake up now, nothing can be done,” the Bajrang Dal member tells the nearby locals.

