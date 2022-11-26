Chicha’s restaurant booked for no MRP on goli soda

Hyderabad: The popular restaurant in the city, Chicha’s has been booked by the Legal Metrology Department for no Maximum Retail Price (MRP), manufacturing date, and expiry date on ‘goli soda’ bottles.

The case has been booked against the restaurant’s HITEC City branch. The complaint was filed by the city-based Vinay Vangala.

In its report, the department said: “With reference to the subject cited it is to submit that, inspector, Legal Metrology, Ranga Reddy – Shamshabad has inspected the trading premises of Chicha’s restaurant at Hitech City in Madhapur on November 7 and conducted the inspections(sic).”

It added that during the course of inspections (02), cases have been registered for contravention of section 8/25, 24/33, and 18/36 under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 R/W Rule 6(1) a, 6(2), rule 4, 18(1), and rule 6(3) of the TS Legal Metrology (Enforcement) Rules, 2011.