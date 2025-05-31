Chief editor of RSS mouthpiece arrested for remarks against Dalit rapper Vedan

The Kerala police on Friday, May 30, arrested NR Madhu, chief editor of Kesari, the RSS mouthpiece, over alleged hate speech targeting Dalit rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan.

Granted bail

According to reports, Madhu appeared before the East Kallada police and had his statement recorded before being granted bail.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Velayudhan, the local CPI(M) secretary in East Kallada.

Dalit rapper’s music fuels caste divisions: Chief editor

At a recent temple event in Kundara, Madhu accused Vedan of promoting “caste-based extremism” through his songs. He alleged that Vedan’s music spreads “negative views” on caste among youth and is backed by groups seeking to destabilise the country.

Following his release, Madhu defended his comments as a political critique rather than a personal attack. Leaders from the Sangh Parivar echoed his sentiment, claiming Vedan’s songs deepen rifts within the Hindu community.

Vedan uses music to expose Kerala’s overlooked caste realities

Vedan, however, draws from the legacy of Dalit icons like Ayyankali in his music, shedding light on the caste-based injustices that persist in Kerala. His supporters argue that his lyrics confront decades of caste denial in Kerala’s political landscape, where even Left parties often emphasised class over caste.

“I will continue to raise these issues,” Vedan told reporters. “Others may have political motivations, but I am not bothered by them.”

Supporters say Vedan’s lyrics project strength and resistance, urging youth to stand up against caste discrimination, a message that challenges deeply entrenched feudal mindsets.