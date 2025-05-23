UP: Dalit wedding disrupted by Jat community, armed men hurl casteist slogans

A marriage function in a Dalit family in Mathura was disturbed late Tuesday night, May 20, when some members of the Jat community allegedly objected to the DJ music played during the baarat procession.

According to the complaint, a group led by Krishna, Manish Kumar, and Ankur, along with around 20-25 unidentified people, stopped the baarat, forced the groom to get down from the decorated vehicle (baggi), and threatened to shoot him if their demands were not met.

Pooran Singh, the bride’s uncle and complainant, said that police were called via Dial 112. After police arrived, the baarat continued to the wedding venue safely. However, early Wednesday morning, the accused returned armed, verbally abused family members, insulted women in the house, and damaged a motorcycle while shouting casteist slogans.

Case booked

The circle officer of Mathura confirmed the FIR and said that the dispute arose over the music played during the baarat. While there was an altercation and some physical assault, there was no evidence that the baraat was prevented from continuing its customs.

The case was registered under section 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (unlawful assembly for rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 76 (criminal force with intent to disrobe woman), 333 (house trespass), 324(4) (mischief), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 351 (criminal intimidation) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant section of SC/ST Act.

Further investigation is ongoing.