UP: 12-year-old Dalit girl raped by teenagers in Moradabad

The girl alleged the boys spiked her soft drink, raped her and made a video, which was circulated online.

In a horrifying act, a 12-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by five boys, all aged between 12 and 15, inside the principal’s office in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district.

The incident took place on May 8. The girl alleged the boys spiked her soft drink, raped her and made a video, which was circulated online. It was only after one of her neighbours saw the video that the crime came out in the open.

The Dalit girl’s mother immediately filed a complaint with the police and all five boys were arrested on May 20.

According to the girl’s complaint, she knew the boys. They asked her to accompany them to a nearby school. Having known them, she agreed. One of the boys had the key to the school’s building and then took her to the principal’s office.

“Once inside, they locked the gate and gave me a soft drink. After that, I lost consciousness. All five raped me and then made a video. When I came to my senses, they threatened to kill my parents if I mentioned the incident,” the Dalit girl said in her statement.

Police said that all five have been arrested and sent to a juvenile facility. A case has been registered.

Meanwhile, the girl is receiving counselling.

