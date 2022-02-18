Chief Minister KCR will be next PM: Minister Malla Reddy

Hyderabad: Minister for Labour and Employment today said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will become Prime Minister of our country. The minister told media persons after praying at Medaram Jatara site to mark biennial Tribal festival.

Later he informed that he prayed to the presiding deities of Sammakka and Sarakka at Medaram to bless KCR to become next Prime Minister of India.

‘I wished the goddesses and prayed to bless our CM to become PM’, he said. My wish will be fulfilled and KCR will be the next prime minister, he stated. All my wishes so far are fulfilled by divine blessings of the goddesses he said. Malla Reddy said he became a leader, an MP and then Minister with the blessings of the goddesses. So far I wished to become something and now I wish that KCR will become what he said. Since all of his wishes were fulfilled this time, the wish of KCR becoming PM will also be fulfilled.

The biennial Tribal festival began on Feb 16 and will end on 18. Ministers Indrakaran Reddy, Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod and others visited the site and offered prayers.