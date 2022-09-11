Chief Ministers of Telugu states condole death of Krishnam Raju

KCR said that the death of Krishnam Raju is a great loss for the Telugu silver screen.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 11th September 2022 11:08 am IST
Veteran Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju dies at 83
Veteran Telugu actor Uppalapati Krishnam Raju

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday condoled the death of popular Tollywood actor and former Union Minister Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju.

KCR said that the death of Krishnam Raju is a great loss for the Telugu silver screen. Krishnam Raju acted as a hero in several films in his 50-year career and won the hearts of many as a ‘rebel star’ with his unique acting.

Also Read
Veteran Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju dies at 83

The Chief Minister said further that the death of Krishnam Raju, who served the people of the country as a member of Lok Sabha, as a Union Minister and through the field of political administration, is sad.

MS Education Academy

KCR prayed for his soul to rest in peace. He also expressed his deepest condolences to the family members of late Krishnam Raju.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also expressed grief over the demise of Krishnam Raju.

He lauded the contribution of the versatile actor to films and public life and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button