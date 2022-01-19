Chief Secy. inspects Bahadurpura fly-over works

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar today directed the officials concerned to speed up flyover works at Bahadurpura Zoo Park and Aramghar road in six lanes to cater to the needs of road users. He made a surprise visit to the site of the works at Zoo Park and Aramghar and interacted with the contractor and GHMC officials on the same.

The Chief Secretary instructed them to complete the works without causing problems to nearby assets and main works of the flyover. He said that Rs 69 crore worth flyover in a 69 meters stretch has to be completed by March this year. Out of 163 assets being used for road widening and flyover works, the chief secretary said that without causing further damage to them works have to be completed.

He directed that the main works of the flyover at Aramghar and Zoo Park are to be completed by March 2023. As planned under the strategic road development program the government is working on flyovers and roads, he said.

The chief secretary instructed the officials to speed up the works without causing problems to other assets on the roads. The CS said that the works of the 4.08 km long biggest flyover should be completed before the deadline given. He also inspected the works at Bahadurpura junction area and instructed to complete as scheduled.