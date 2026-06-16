Chikkamagaluru: Son held for killing father who abused mother

Chikkamagaluru: A shocking incident has come to light in Hanumanahalli village of Chikkamagaluru taluk, where a son allegedly murdered his father, who was reportedly subjecting his mother to constant abuse, and then attempted to portray the death as an accidental incident.

Police have arrested the accused son in connection with the crime.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Kenchegowda, a resident of Hanumanahalli village. According to police, Kenchegowda was addicted to alcohol and frequently assaulted his wife after consuming liquor. The repeated domestic violence had reportedly pushed the family into distress.

Investigations revealed that Kenchegowda had recently subjected his wife to severe physical assault, following which she was admitted to a hospital for treatment. Disturbed by the continuous harassment of his mother and the daily violence at home, the couple’s second son, Kumar, allegedly attacked his father on the evening of June 10.

Struck father with wooden plank

Police said Kumar used a wooden plank available in the house and struck his father forcefully on the head and abdomen, causing grievous injuries. The family later shifted the father to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Speaking about the case, Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayama said the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Rural Police Station. Initially, family members approached the police and reported the death as an accident.

Based on their statement, a case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC dealing with unnatural deaths.

Police noted injuries to head, abdomen

However, during a preliminary examination of the body at the mortuary, police noticed severe injuries on the victim’s head and lower abdomen. The nature of the injuries raised suspicion, making it clear that the death was unlikely to have resulted from an accident.

Following this, investigators conducted detailed questioning of the family members. During the inquiry, it emerged that Kenchegowda had been assaulted and that the death was, in fact, a case of murder. Police subsequently altered the case and added relevant murder charges before intensifying the investigation.

Based on suspicion, Kumar was taken into custody and interrogated. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to killing his father. Police have since arrested him.

The complaint in the case was lodged by the deceased’s wife. Authorities said Kenchegowda had two sons, and Kumar, the younger of the two, has been identified as the accused.

Officials said that further details regarding the circumstances leading to the killing will become clearer after the postmortem report is received.