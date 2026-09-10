Child is a child: SC seeks action over threats to Nishu Azad

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday, September 10, took serious note of allegations that miscreants subjected 14-year-old Nishu Azad, who took part in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests, to rape threats and had her house pelted with stones.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana noted that the allegations could not be taken lightly and emphasised that no individual could be allowed to intimidate a victim or her family for seeking criminal proceedings.

The bench sought a status report from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi over the first information reports (FIR), security arrangements made for Nishu and her family and action taken against those involved in the assault and threats.

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The apex court’s response comes amid posts by Nishu showing images of several obscene threat messages against her and her father. Nishu’s father, Sanjay, was attacked by Hindutva worker Swatantra Bhardwaj, who, months after the CJP protests, boasted about the assault in a podcast interview.

मुझे लगातार गालियाँ दी जा रही हैं और धमकियाँ भी दी जा रही हैं। इसके बावजूद कुछ लोग मेरी बात को झूठा बता रहे हैं। आप स्वयं सोचिए, जब ये लोग फोन पर मैसेज करके मेरे साथ इस तरह की अभद्र और आपत्तिजनक भाषा का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं, तो अगर मेरा इन लोगों से आमना सामना हो जाए, तो मेरी… pic.twitter.com/BhTmtYgKR6 — Nishu Aazad (@Nishuazad11) September 9, 2026

मेरे और मेरे पूरे परिवार के मोबाइल नंबरों पर लगातार अश्लील गालियाँ, अभद्र भाषा और धमकी भरे संदेश भेजे जा रहे हैं। मेरी नाबालिग बेटी और परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों को भी निशाना बनाया जा रहा है।



यह केवल गाली-गलौज का मामला नहीं, बल्कि मेरे परिवार को डराने-धमकाने और हमारी सुरक्षा को… pic.twitter.com/8nIZpf2N7j — Nishu Aazad (@Nishuazad11) September 9, 2026

After the clip went viral, a CJP delegation, along with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Bhim Party, marched to Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi, demanding an FIR against Bhardwaj for the assault. That same day, police registered another FIR based on Nishu’s complaint alleging she was receiving threats from Bhardwaj’s supporters for speaking about the matter.

Since the registration of the FIRs, Nishu has consistently posted on X images of a string of text messages targeting her using derogatory and obscene language. She has also uploaded videos where unidentified individuals can be seen pelting stones at her house.

Solicitor General directed to take action, provide Nishu protection

The Supreme Court directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that Nishu’s FIR is properly acted upon and that she receives adequate protection.

The issue came before the bench during court proceedings about the student protests, when a counsel raised concerns about the 14-year-old’s safety. The counsel, without taking any names, said a person bragged about having cracked open the head of Nishu’s father during the CJP protest.

“A has admitted on video, in a manner of bragging, that he has committed that act. Instead of prosecuting people who accompanied him, FIR has been filed against the child,” the counsel said. “This is against this court’s order. We request that the state of UP and NCT Delhi file a response.”

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The counsel submitted that Nishu’s FIR was registered at Parliament Street Police Station, adding that they can provide video evidence of her house being pelted. “The committee enquiry will take time. If that child faces some mischief, we will not be able to reverse those things.”

‘If anti-social elements intimidating child, it is a serious thing’

CJI Kant took serious note of the allegation and said, “If there are anti-social elements who indulged in violence against a child, and they are roaming free, and are trying to browbeat the child, that may be a serious thing.”

He said the cause is justified and that there cannot be a second opinion on the matter. To the Solicitor General, the CJI said, “Child is a child. Some measures to protect the child can be taken. This incident can be taken as a standalone (case) by local police.”

Solicitor General Mehta said he knew of the issue from Nishu’s social media posts. The counsel said that video footage from the attack shows miscreants who attacked the protesters were accompanied by the police, yet no action has been taken against them.

“We would like immediate action on that FIR and police protection to victim and family by UP Police. Investigation be conducted by Parliament Street PS,” said Justice Bagchi.

Nishu expresses gratitude

Following the SC hearing, Nishu took to X, thanking the court and CJI Kant for taking cognisance of her safety. “I am deeply grateful for the Court’s concern and intervention. I sincerely hope the concerned authorities will respect and faithfully comply with the Hon’ble Court’s directions,” she said.