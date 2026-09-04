Delhi Police promises arrest of Swatantra Bhardwaj in 72 hours

New Delhi: Scores of Cockroach Janta Party supporters gathered outside the Parliament Street police station in Delhi on Friday, September 4, to demand action against self-styled Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, who allegedly boasted about assaulting a student protester’s father in a now-viral video.

More than an hour after meeting police officials, Nishu Azad, whose father was beaten by the Hindutva worker, has said that Delhi Police has assured them of Bhardwaj’s arrest within 72 hours.

“Police officers have assured us that Swatantra will be arrested within 72 hours. They have promised to take action, and we hope there will be no further delay,” Nishu told reporters outside the police station.

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She said a first information report has also been registered against Bhardwaj’s supporters for abusing and sending her rape threats. “This incident has affected me deeply. I stopped going to school for weeks and felt judged by everyone,” Nishu said.

“I hope the police will now act and ensure that I do not have to suffer any further.”

VIDEO | CJP activist Nishu Azad says, "Police officers have assured us that Swatantra will be arrested within 72 hours. They have promised to take action, and we hope there will be no further delay. For days, his supporters have been abusing me, sending rape threats. I have filed… pic.twitter.com/0Tkq0fMEnT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 4, 2026

The protesters, including CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka as well as Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) Chief and MP Chandra Shekhar Azad, accused Delhi Police of failing to take stringent action against Bhardwaj.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters, including its spokesperson Saurav Das, gathered outside the Parliament Street police station here on Friday demanding action against self-styled Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj over the alleged assault of a student protester's… pic.twitter.com/ul2KjahJVk — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 4, 2026

The protest was organised after a widely circulated interview of Bhardwaj claiming he assaulted Sanjay Kumar, father of CJP protester Nishu Azad, during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on July 20, came to light.

This guy is openly admitting that he attacked people at Jantar Mantar and that BJP leaders provided him immunity from police action afterwards.



How much more openly does someone have to admit it before @DelhiPolice takes action? pic.twitter.com/3nki1h9PaH — Cockroach Janta Party – CJP (@Cockroachisback) September 3, 2026

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It took 2 months, protest for a hate crime FIR: Abhijeet Dipke

Reacting to developments from the Parliament Street police station, CJP national convener Abhijeet Dipke said that “finally,” the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the “Sanghi goon.”

“It took two months and a protest just to get an FIR registered for a hate crime that happened right in front of the police. POLICE DEPARTMENT THIK KARO!” Dipke wrote on X.

Acted in self-defence, says Bhardwaj

In an interview with ANI news agency, Bhardwaj said what people are calling an attack was an act of self-defence. “If I had not acted in self-defence, I could have been lynched by the mob or killed. There was no attempt to attack him,” he said, contrary to his own claims made on the podcast interview.

Bhardwaj said he has proof that 10 to 15 people surrounded him and that, when he acted in self-defence, Nishu’s father was hit on the head. “As per his medical report from Delhi Police, he did not suffer major injuries,” he said. Nishu has said multiple times that her father got eight stitches on his head following the attack.

Meanwhile, Bhardwaj said he is “cooperating” with the ongoing investigation and that the viral podcast clips “being shared by Rahul Gandhi and others” were fake.

“Those saying that I was released because of influence from Kapil Mishra, I want to tell them that Kapil Mishra and Chirag Paswan are like my brothers. People should understand what was said in sarcasm.”

Delhi Police denies allegations

Ranka alleged that Nishu’s father, Sanjay, was assaulted during the party’s protest at Jantar Mantar and suffered head injuries, claiming that repeated demands for the arrest of the accused and registration of an attempt-to-murder case had yielded no action from the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police, however, has disputed claims that Sanjay suffered a skull fracture, saying he sustained a minor injury during a scuffle and that a case was registered on his complaint.

CJP demands immediate arrest

Ranka, along with Das and other party supporters, on Friday proceeded from Patel Chowk to the Parliament Street police station in connection with the case.

He alleged that some of those involved in the incident had now openly admitted to assaulting Sanjay and attempting to kill him, but the police had not taken action against them.

Ranka further alleged that the inaction was due to the influence of BJP workers and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.

“We demand that Delhi Police immediately arrest those who have identified themselves as being involved, register an attempt-to-murder case against them, and invoke all applicable serious charges,” Ranka said.

Das insists there was a caste angle, which police ignored

Das alleged that Sanjay is the father of a minor who has been associated with the CJP-led protest since its beginning and regularly accompanied her to the sit-in.

He alleged that while the protesters were holding a peaceful demonstration, members of a “criminal gang” entered the protest site and resorted to violence.

“After the FIR was registered, we continued putting pressure on the police, saying that this was an attempt to murder and that the relevant section should be added,” he added.

There was a caste angle to the incident, Das said and added, “We also demanded that the SC/ST Act be invoked because they belong to a Dalit family.”

According to Das, when the protesters sought further action, police officials asked them to approach the court and obtain an order.

‘Shameful day for the country, democracy’

Ranka said the CJP and its entire team had stood by Sanjay since the beginning of the incident and accused the police of failing to act despite their repeated demands.

He described the alleged inaction as “a shameful day for the country and our democracy” and demanded immediate action against all those allegedly involved in the assault.

The CJP protest comes after a clip of the interview of Swatantra Bhardwaj, who describes himself as ‘kattar Hindu’ (hardline Hindu) made rounds on the internet, in which he was seen admitting that he “cracked the skull” of Nishu Azad’s father during the protest.

“…Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307. He needed 60 stitches. The man was being taken away in an ambulance in serious condition. His daughter was standing outside the police station and saying that she would die by suicide if her father didn’t get justice. But I was not even jailed. The world should know this. I was out and about through the night,” Bhardwaj is heard saying in the video.

In the one-hour interview, which is available on YouTube, Bharadwaj also claimed to have political connections

“I have the blessings of Hanuman upon me. And secondly, Kapil Mishra is my elder brother. They say Kapil Mishra called and I was released. Chirag Paswan is my elder brother. How many leaders do you know? Do you know Modi ji? Modi ji is also my elder brother. I have everyone’s support,” he says.

Security beefed up around police station

Security has been stepped up around the police station, with additional personnel deployed and barricades put up to maintain law and order.

CJP on X said that “even if a 10th of it had been used to arrest the criminal openly, accepting his crimes,” the organisation would not be protesting in the first place.

Delhi Police deployed this much force against our peaceful gathering.



Even if a 10th of it had been used to arrest the criminal openly accepting his crimes, we wouldn’t be here in the first place. pic.twitter.com/apuJvxVwVy — Cockroach Janta Party – CJP (@Cockroachisback) September 4, 2026

Goons kept committing horrendous crimes. Cracked open the skulls of peaceful protesters, and not a single Delhi Police officer came to their aid.



We asked for their arrest, and suddenly thousands of police personnel showed up.



Shameful! pic.twitter.com/JUSKVIPPvu — Cockroach Janta Party – CJP (@Cockroachisback) September 4, 2026

A senior police officer said that they are in contact with CJP officials.