Child rights commission flags lack of amenities in Asifnagar girls school

The Commission directed DEO to take immediate action to ensure safety measures in accordance with the norms.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 5th February 2026 5:32 pm IST
TGSCPCR Members inspected Government Girls Primary School, Mallepally
TGSCPCR Members inspected Government Girls Primary School, Asifnagar. (Source: X)

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR) on Thursday, February 5, visited the Government Girls Primary School in Mallepally Seetharampet, Asifnagar, flagging a serious lack of basic amenities.

The visit was in response to the written complaint from the Telangana Education Development Foundation, which said that the school lacked basic amenities, including electricity and sanitation facilities.

During the inquiry visit, TSCPCR members Bandi Aparna and Vandana Goud, along with District Education Officer R Rohini and other officials, met with the complainant, teachers, and community members and observed the existing facilities.

Add as a preferred source on Google
TGSCPCR members meet community members at the school. (Source: X)

They also inspected the drinking water arrangements, infrastructure, and toilets available for the children.

TGSCPCR members meet staff and students at the school. (Source: X)

After the review, the Commission members directed DEO Rohini to take immediate action in repairing the toilets, arrange proper drinking water facilities, and ensure safety measures in accordance with the norms.

TGSCPCR members meet students during lunch. (Source: X)

TSCPCR also instructed DEO to submit an action taken report to the commission and explore the option of shifting the school from its current location to Gosha Cut High School in Sitaram Bagh after consultation and an agreement with the community members.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 5th February 2026 5:32 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button