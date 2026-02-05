Child rights commission flags lack of amenities in Asifnagar girls school

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR) on Thursday, February 5, visited the Government Girls Primary School in Mallepally Seetharampet, Asifnagar, flagging a serious lack of basic amenities.

The visit was in response to the written complaint from the Telangana Education Development Foundation, which said that the school lacked basic amenities, including electricity and sanitation facilities.

During the inquiry visit, TSCPCR members Bandi Aparna and Vandana Goud, along with District Education Officer R Rohini and other officials, met with the complainant, teachers, and community members and observed the existing facilities.

TGSCPCR members meet community members at the school. (Source: X)

They also inspected the drinking water arrangements, infrastructure, and toilets available for the children.

TGSCPCR members meet staff and students at the school. (Source: X)

After the review, the Commission members directed DEO Rohini to take immediate action in repairing the toilets, arrange proper drinking water facilities, and ensure safety measures in accordance with the norms.

TGSCPCR members meet students during lunch. (Source: X)

TSCPCR also instructed DEO to submit an action taken report to the commission and explore the option of shifting the school from its current location to Gosha Cut High School in Sitaram Bagh after consultation and an agreement with the community members.