Children of ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ to be denied tribal rights: Nadda

“Children of a Bangladeshi infiltrator father and an Adivasi mother will be denied tribal rights if BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand," the BJP president said.

Published: 9th November 2024 5:22 pm IST
BJP president JP Nadda (File photo)

Ranchi: Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prasad Nadda on Saturday asserted that once the saffron party is voted to power in Jharkhand, it will not allow tribal rights to children of ‘Bangladeshi infiltrator’ father and local Adivasi mother.

Addressing an election rally at Bishrampur in Palamu district, Nadda alleged that the JMM-led government has given shelter to Bangladeshi infiltrators and they would be driven out.

“Children of Bangladeshi infiltrator father and Adivasi mother will be denied tribal rights if BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand. It will not allow infiltration to continue,” Nadda said.

He alleged that “corrupt people and thieves” are part of the JMM-led government in the state.

“Time has come to oust single engine government from Jharkhand and restore double engine government here for all-round development,” the BJP chief said.

