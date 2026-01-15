Children of non believers of Vedas will end up as Naved-Javed: Baba Bageshwar

"The people who do not believe in the Vedas, their children in the future will end up becoming Naved and Javed. That is why to promote the Vedas, we are establishing a gurukul at Bageshwar Dham." Shastri said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th January 2026 7:34 pm IST|   Updated: 15th January 2026 7:36 pm IST
Head priest of Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri
Head priest of Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri

The head priest of Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, has yet again made a controversial statement, saying that if people stop believing in the Vedas, their children will end up becoming “Naved, Javed.”

Speaking to the media in Jaipur on Wednesday, January 14, Shastri announced a gurukul will be established at Bageshwar Dham, a Hindu pilgrimage site in Garha village of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh.

“Food lasts for a day, water lasts for one hour, but knowledge lasts for a lifetime. The people who do not believe in the Vedas, their children in the future will end up becoming Naved and Javed. That is why to promote the Vedas, we are establishing a gurukul at Bageshwar Dham,” he said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Shastri is a popular spiritual leader with 2.75 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. His latest video is titled “If there were no Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sevak (RSS) in India, there would not have been so many Hindus left.”

Last month, Shastri made headlines after he arrived in Chhattisgarh on a government aircraft, which drew criticism from Congress for “misuse of public money.” A video of the incident also showed an on-duty police officer touching the leader’s feet as he got off the aircraft.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th January 2026 7:34 pm IST|   Updated: 15th January 2026 7:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button