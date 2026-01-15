Children of non believers of Vedas will end up as Naved-Javed: Baba Bageshwar

The head priest of Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, has yet again made a controversial statement, saying that if people stop believing in the Vedas, their children will end up becoming “Naved, Javed.”

Speaking to the media in Jaipur on Wednesday, January 14, Shastri announced a gurukul will be established at Bageshwar Dham, a Hindu pilgrimage site in Garha village of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh.

“Food lasts for a day, water lasts for one hour, but knowledge lasts for a lifetime. The people who do not believe in the Vedas, their children in the future will end up becoming Naved and Javed. That is why to promote the Vedas, we are establishing a gurukul at Bageshwar Dham,” he said.

Shastri is a popular spiritual leader with 2.75 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. His latest video is titled “If there were no Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sevak (RSS) in India, there would not have been so many Hindus left.”

Last month, Shastri made headlines after he arrived in Chhattisgarh on a government aircraft, which drew criticism from Congress for “misuse of public money.” A video of the incident also showed an on-duty police officer touching the leader’s feet as he got off the aircraft.