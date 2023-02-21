Children surprise parents with skills at Siasat-Team360 mid-brain activation prog

Hyderabad: Every parent wants their children to be successful in every field of life and get respect, wealth and make their family, country and community proud through their excellent performance in the field of education. Something similar was seen in The Abid Ali Khan Auditorium of Siasat Daily when a free seminar was organized by Siasat and Intellect Excellence Academy on Mid Brain Activation to increase memory power in children and Dermatoglyphics Multiple Intelligence Test (DMIT).

Amer Ali Khan, News Editor Siasat graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. While the experts who came to Hyderabad from Jaipur Rajasthan as special guests, Vipul Sharma and Vineet Sharma Directors of Team 360 along with their colleagues not only addressed the gathering of parents but also took free classes of children.

The class, which lasted for about two hours, filled with music, dance and several exercises to ignite the mental status of the children. As a result, within 2 hours, the blindfolded children not only identified different objects but also recognise their colours in front of their parents.

The master trainers of Team 360 Dr. Arvind Singh, Amardeep, Sreekanth, Uma Prasad Agarwal, Santosh along with team Siasat Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riaz Ahmed, Sub-Editor, Zahed Farooqui, Head of the Operation Siasat TV were also present on the occasion.

News Editor Siasat Amir Ali Khan said in his brief address that in today’s time it is very important for our children to be successful in the field of education. The most important reason for this is that the first verse of the Qur’an that was revealed to our beloved Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) is related to knowledge. But we are the ones who are behind in the field of education. We have to highlight the god-given abilities of our children. Their memory power has to be increased, only then will our new generation play an important role in the development of the country and the community. He added that through DMIT, fingerprints can be used to find out what areas your child can be successful in.

On this occasion, the parents of the students requested to reduce the fee fixed for DMIT and Mid Brain Activation, on which Amer Ali Khan discussed with the directors and officials of Team 360, on which it was decided to decrease the amount to Rs 3500 instead of 5000 for DMIT test and Rs 10,500 (30%) instead of Rs 15,000 for mid-brain activation class. It should be noted that registration for mid-brain and DMIT tests has started. Parents should register their children’s names as soon as possible as there are limited seats.