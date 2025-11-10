Hyderabad is all set to burst with laughter and colour as Children’s Day arrives on November 14. Celebrated on the birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly remembered as Chacha Nehru, the day honours his belief that children are the real architects of a nation. Across the city, schools, play zones, and event spaces are rolling out creative, high-energy celebrations to make this day extra special for the little ones.

Here’s Siasat.com ‘s round-up of some of the most exciting events for kids happening in Hyderabad this week.

Children’s Day 2025 events in Hyderabad

1. All About Art & Fun – Madhapur

Venue: Sri Sai Krishna Homes, Ayyappa Society, Madhapur

Date & Time: Nov 14, 4 PM onwards

Price: Rs.1,299 per child (ages 10+)

A colourful evening of painting, crafts, games, and dance. Every child gets a gift, snacks are included, and the vibe is pure creativity and cheer. Perfect for kids who love art and friendly competition!

2. Play-Zone Bash – Play2Grow, Abids

Venue: Play2Grow, Abids

Date: Nov 14,15,16

4PM – 8PM

Price: Rs.650

A toddler paradise filled with slides, ball pits, and soft-play adventures. Expect balloons, bubbles, and a surprise magic act (6-8PM), Tattoo and play(4-6PM). Great for younger kids to explore and burn off energy and yes, parents need socks too.

Note : Wearing socks is compulsory.

3. Ministry of Kids – Jubilee Hills

Venue: 4th Floor, Odyssey Mall, Road No. 36

Date & Time: Nov 14, 12 PM-9 PM

Price: From Rs.1499

An indoor wonderland featuring obstacle games, creative workshops, and role-play zones. It’s safe, lively, and perfect for all age groups parents can relax while kids explore endless fun corners.

4. Sim & Sam’s Children’s Day Bash – Citywide

Venues: Kompally,Miyapur ,Tarnaka,Sainikpuri

Date & Time: Nov 15-16,

6 PM-9 PM

Price: Rs.699 per child (pre-booking advised)

A two-day celebration packed with a Cartoon Walk, Magic Show, spot games, music, and two hours of free play. A perfect weekend party for those who want the fun to continue.

5. Children’s Day Drawing Contest -Online

Venue: Online (Hyderabad entries welcome)

Date: Until Nov 14

A creative competition for young artists with themes like “Nature’s Magic” and “My India.” Certificates and prizes for the best works and big smiles for all.

The Joy of Being a Kid

More than just a day of fun, Children’s Day reminds us to nurture imagination and celebrate innocence. Hyderabad’s events this week offer every child a space to play, dream, and shine.

So, parents grab your cameras, pack some snacks, and let the giggles roll. Childhood comes once, and this city sure knows how to celebrate it.