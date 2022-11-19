China: Bizarre video of sheep roaming in a circle for 12 days surfaces online

The Inner Mongolia region of northern China has reportedly witnessed a massive herd of sheep wandering in a circle for twelve days. A large flock is seen travelling in a clockwise motion without direction on the surveillance video of the strange activity, forming a perfect circle in the centre.

The sheep are completely healthy, and the reason for the peculiar behaviour is still unknown, according to a video of the bizarre scenario posted on Twitter on Wednesday by the Chinese state-run media People’s Daily.

“The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China’s Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behaviour is still a mystery”, the caption stated.

A few sheep were the first to act, and then the rest of the flock did as well. According to the sheep owner, who went by the name Miao, only the sheep in gate number 13 out of the 34 sheep pens have been acting in this way.

In the middle of the cycle, it’s not unusual to observe other sheep standing still and some sheep watching from outside.