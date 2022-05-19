China builds ‘bigger and larger’ bridge, India is unresponsive

Satellite imageries on Wednesday showed China constructing a second “bigger and broader” bridge in Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh. This area is a key strategic point for the communist country.

According to the locals, the new bridge is being built in an area that is over 20 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a report from NDTV said.

Continued monitoring of the bridge construction at #PangongTso shows the further development on site, new activity shows a larger bridge being developed parallel to the first. likely in order to support larger/heavier movement over the lake https://t.co/QoI8LimgWu pic.twitter.com/5p4DY4aqmE — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) May 18, 2022

China has reportedly completed its first bridge in April. It is being used as a service bridge to build the new one. However, there is no official statement by the Indian Army on the construction.

Lately, after Indian troops captured several strategic points on the southern peak of Pangong Lake in August 2020, China has been strengthening its military infrastructure. The Indian army too has been constructing bridges, roads, and tunnels in the border regions. This is to enhance the military and be ready.

To resolve the eastern Ladak row, over 15 talks have been held between the countries. As a result of these talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.