China confirms ‘unintended’ entry of airship into US airspace

According to previous media reports, a Chinese unmanned airship has been recently spotted in the US airspace.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 4th February 2023 7:16 am IST
us and china flag

Beijing: A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed the “unintended” entry of a “civilian” airship into US airspace due to “force majeure”.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the airship is from China, noting it is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes.

Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the spokesperson.

“The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into U.S. airspace due to force majeure,” said the spokesperson, adding the Chinese side will continue communicating with the US side and “properly handle this unexpected situation caused by force majeure”.

