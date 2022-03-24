China investing over $400 bn in 54 Muslim countries: Wang Yi

Islamabad: China is investing over $400 billion in nearly 600 projects across the Muslim world under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, Express Tribune reported.

Speaking at the foreign ministers’ meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, Wang Yi said that Beijing has close ties with the Muslim world, which are based on respect and mutual cooperation.

“China will continue to stand firmly on the side of the Palestinian people and support the early convening of a more authoritative and representative international peace conference on the basis of the two-state solution so as to promote a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue,” Wang said, according to the transcript of his speech released by Pakistan’s Information Ministry.

About the war between Russia and Ukraine, Wang said that China supports peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

He also spoke about the current humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and said that Beijing would support Afghanistan in achieving an inclusive government and steady governance to open a new chapter of peace and reconstruction.

“China is ready to work with the Islamic countries to promote a multi-polar world, democracy in international relations and diversity of human civilizations, and make unremitting efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind,” Wang concluded.