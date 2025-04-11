China retaliates with 125 per cent tariffs against US imports

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th April 2025 3:50 pm IST
US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (File Photo)

Beijing: China on Friday, April 11, raised its additional tariffs on imports from the US to 125 per cent in retaliation to the Trump administration’s 145 per cent levies on Chinese exports.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry here said China raised additional tariffs to 125 per cent on imported US products, raising the levies from the previous 84 per cent.

China also filed a lawsuit with the WTO following the US tariff hikes, the commerce ministry said.

According to the latest US notification, the overall trade tariffs on the country amounted to 145 per cent.

China earlier retaliated with 84 per cent levies and imposed restrictions on imports of some US films, expressing its interest in holding dialogue with Washington to resolve the issue.

China is the only country which retaliated against Trump’s tariffs.

