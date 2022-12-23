China sanctions two U.S. individuals

In accordance with China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, the Chinese side has decided to take reciprocal sanctions against Miles Maochun Yu and Todd Stein, according to the Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 23rd December 2022 1:53 pm IST
China sanctions two U.S. individuals
Chinese flag

Beijing: China decided to take countermeasures and sanction two US individuals in response to the US sanctions against two Chinese officials on December 9 over alleged human rights issues related to Tibet.

In accordance with China’s Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, the Chinese side has decided to take reciprocal sanctions against Miles Maochun Yu and Todd Stein, according to the Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Also Read
China woefully underprepared for Covid chaos: Report

All kinds of their assets in China will be frozen. Any organisation or individual within China is prohibited from engaging in transactions with them. The two people and their immediate family members are banned from visas or entry to China, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting the ministry.

The countermeasures became effective on Friday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button