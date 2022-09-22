China’s Sichuan quake: Man trapped in mountains rescued after 17 days

He is receiving treatment at West China Hospital of Sichuan University, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 22nd September 2022 9:30 pm IST
China's Sichuan quake: Man trapped in mountains rescued after 17 days
China: Gan Yu, 28, was rescued on Wednesday morning by Ni Taigao, a villager in Yaojin village in Shimian (Twitter)

Beijing: A 28-year-old Chinese hydropower station worker, who went missing for 17 days after a powerful earthquake jolted China’s Sichuan Province, has been rescued, the state media reported on Thursday.

The 6.8-magnitude quake hit Sichuan province on September 5, killing 93 people and injuring more than 400.

Gan Yu, who worked at a hydropower station in Sichuan’s Luding County, was rescued by a local villager on Wednesday. He is receiving treatment at West China Hospital of Sichuan University, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Be patriotic, reorient Islam to Chinese conditions: Sr CCP official to China’s Muslims

Ni Taigao, the villager who found Gan, decided to join the search for Gan because he was familiar with local mountains, according to a video clip posted by the state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV).

On Wednesday morning, Ni heard someone yelling for help on a mountain slope and found Gan lying in the woods, CCTV reported.

Gan told Ni that he had survived the ordeal by eating wild fruits and drinking spring water.

Also Read
China to help UAE land the country’s first rover on moon

Gan suffered from multiple soft tissue injuries, several fractures, and severe infections, said Wu Hong, vice president of the hospital.

Despite physical weakness, his vital signs were stable, according to the hospital.

On September 5 when the earthquake struck Luding, Gan and his colleague chose not to evacuate but remain at their posts at the hydropower station, saving villages downstream from being flooded. His colleague was rescued on September 8.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button