China’s Sichuan quake: Man trapped in mountains rescued after 17 days

Beijing: A 28-year-old Chinese hydropower station worker, who went missing for 17 days after a powerful earthquake jolted China’s Sichuan Province, has been rescued, the state media reported on Thursday.

The 6.8-magnitude quake hit Sichuan province on September 5, killing 93 people and injuring more than 400.

Gan Yu, who worked at a hydropower station in Sichuan’s Luding County, was rescued by a local villager on Wednesday. He is receiving treatment at West China Hospital of Sichuan University, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Ni Taigao, the villager who found Gan, decided to join the search for Gan because he was familiar with local mountains, according to a video clip posted by the state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV).

On Wednesday morning, Ni heard someone yelling for help on a mountain slope and found Gan lying in the woods, CCTV reported.

Gan told Ni that he had survived the ordeal by eating wild fruits and drinking spring water.

Gan suffered from multiple soft tissue injuries, several fractures, and severe infections, said Wu Hong, vice president of the hospital.

Despite physical weakness, his vital signs were stable, according to the hospital.

On September 5 when the earthquake struck Luding, Gan and his colleague chose not to evacuate but remain at their posts at the hydropower station, saving villages downstream from being flooded. His colleague was rescued on September 8.