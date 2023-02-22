Chinese Communist Party heads for major revamp at next week’s key meet

Beijing: China’s ruling Communist Party as well as the state institutions will undergo a major revamp at a key meeting of the party to be held here next week, it was announced here on Wednesday.

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) headed by President Xi Jinping will hold its second plenary session from February 26 to 28, an official press release after the political bureau meeting of the Party held here on Tuesday said.

The Political Bureau discussed the draft plan on the reforms of Party and state institutions, which will be submitted to the second plenary session of the Central Committee for review, it said without disclosing the details of the planned reforms.

The Central Committee which is the top policy of the party was elected at the once in five-year Congress of the party held in October last year and consisted of 203 members and 168 alternate members.

Xi, 69, was re-elected for an unprecedented third five-year term by the Congress.

The Central Committee plenary session will be held ahead of the annual session of China’s Parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the top advisory body the China People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The two bodies were scheduled to meet in the first week of next month.

After the NPC annual session, China will unveil a new leadership, including a new Premier to succeed the incumbent Li Keqiang who is retiring.

Barring Xi, almost all officials at the top are expected to be replaced.