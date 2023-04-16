Chinese man wins 365 days paid leaves; Internet jealous

An Instagram reel that mischievously went viral about “What is your dream job?” to which a voiceover replies, “Darling I have no dream job, I do not dream of labour” literally came true for this young man in China by winning a year’s paid leaves at a lucky draw in his company’s annual dinner party.

His name is not yet clear but his stars certainly aligned in the right manner as he held a giant cheque that read ‘365 days of paid leave’ in Chinese. The image has gone viral on Twitter.

According to Today Online, the chances of winning the paid leaves prize were extremely low. It reported that the lucky draw had prizes as well as penalties including a day or two of extra paid time off and serving as a waiter to others.

Chen, another employee of the company said that the event was being held after a gap of three pandemic years. She said the idea of the lucky draw was to boost the morale of employees. China has been recently imposing lockdowns due to frequent outbursts of the coronavirus.

His boss is naturally is very dumbfounded. As for the rest of the world, there are some of us on a Sunday writing this article.

*Sigh*