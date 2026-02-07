Chinmayi shares post against online bullying in support of Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has voiced support for actor Arjun Kapoor and spoke out against online bullying after his emotional note remembering his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor sparked a wider conversation on sustained trolling.

Chinmayi shared a social media post that criticised the persistent targeting of Kapoor across platforms.

Sharing the post on X, she wrote, “These men are trash.”

These men are trash. https://t.co/0qgdcuwurp — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 5, 2026

The original post said Kapoor was not trolled on just one occasion, but was repeatedly mocked under “every single post” for his work, failures and even his existence.

“This is not dark humour. This is emotional illiteracy and performative cruelty. And the day something really happens to him, watch how fast you will look for a woman to blame. A girlfriend, a co actor, an ex, a so called gold digger. Anyone except the men who kept feeding this hate every day.

“You cannot bully people publicly for months and then pretend you care when it is too late,” the user said.

In Kapoor’s note, shared on the birth anniversary of his mother, the actor reflected on the difficult phase in his life.

“Life’s been kinda cruel to me lately but it’s ok… I’ve taken the punches before I’ll take em again & still rise… Because u taught me how to fight by standing up facing life head on while being graceful & dignified thru it all…,” he wrote on Tuesday.