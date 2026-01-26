Chiranjeevi and Prabhas to share screen space for the first time?

The rumours gained further traction after Chiranjeevi attended the film’s pooja ceremony, leading many to assume that he was part of the cast

Published: 26th January 2026 5:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: Spirit is one of the most anticipated pan-India films currently in production. The film marks the first collaboration between Rebel Star Prabhas and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, creating huge expectations among movie lovers across the country.

Since the start of shooting, the project has been surrounded by constant speculation, with new rumours emerging almost every week.

Chiranjeevi in Spirit?

The latest buzz doing the rounds on social media suggests that megastar Chiranjeevi might appear in a special role in Spirit. According to these reports, he was allegedly approached to play Prabhas’ father in a powerful role lasting around 15 minutes in the second half of the film.

The idea of two of India’s biggest stars sharing screen space naturally excited fans. The rumours gained further traction after Chiranjeevi attended the film’s pooja ceremony, leading many to assume that he was part of the cast.

What Sandeep Reddy Vanga said

However, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has already clarified this speculation. He stated clearly that Chiranjeevi is not part of Spirit and that the reports are completely false. Vanga also mentioned that while he deeply admires Chiranjeevi and even keeps his posters in his office, he would prefer to make a full-length solo film with the megastar rather than offer him a cameo or short role.

Despite this clarification, the rumours continue to resurface on social media, largely driven by attention-seeking reports.

Spirit film details and release plan

Spirit features Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri as the female lead. The film is written, directed, and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is jointly produced by T-Series and Vanga’s production banner. The makers are aiming for a massive global release.

Spirit is scheduled to hit theatres on March 5, 2027, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Mandarin, Japanese, and Korean.

