Chiranjeevi buys new car in Hyderabad, spends Rs 5L for numberplate

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s one of the biggest stars Chiranjeevi is known for his passion for high-end automobiles. His most recent addition to his already impressive collection is a Toyota Vellfire, a luxurious MUV that piqued many Tollywood celebrities’ interest. The swanky car is reportedly worth Rs 1cr.

But what sets apart Chiranjeevi’s Toyota Vellfire from the others is its fancy registration number which reportedly cost him close to Rs 5 lakh! Chiranjeevi appears to have a thing for unique registration numbers, as all of his vehicles are registered with all 1’s.

The megastar’s love of cars is well known, and he is frequently seen flaunting his high-end vehicles. Check out the list of other cars parked in his garage.

Rolls-Royce Phantom (Rs 9-10.5 crores)

Range Rover Autobiography (Rs 4 croes)

Range Rover Vogue (Around Rs 2.2 crores)

Toyota Land Cruiser (Rs 2 crore)

With his impressive car collection, including the Toyota Vellfire, it’s no surprise that Megastar Chiranjeevi remains a style icon and inspiration for many in the Tollywood industry.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is currently filming his upcoming film ‘Bholaa Shankar,’ which will be released in theatres on August 11, 2023.