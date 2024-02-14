Chiranjeevi flies to US with wife in his private jet worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela added a touch of luxury to his Valentine’s Day celebration as he jetted off to the USA with his wife, Surekha, in his own private jet. The actor took to social media to share a glimpse of their special journey on X.

Off to USA for a short holiday with my better half Surekha. Will resume shoot of #Vishwambhara as soon as I get back! See you all soon! And of course Happy Valentines Day to All 💝 !! pic.twitter.com/zAAZVHjjFG — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 14, 2024

Chiranjeevi’s Private Jet

Owning a private jet has long been a coveted status symbol among the celebrities, and Chiranjeevi is no exception. The actor is among millionaires and billionaires who indulge in such kind of extravagant lifestyle.

Chiranjeevi’s private jet has been a frequent companion during his film promotions, often whisking him and his co-stars to various cities. According to a report in Bollywood Shaadis, the private jet is valued at around Rs 190 crores!

The actor is expected to return to Hyderabad in ten days, resuming work on his upcoming project, ‘Vishwambara,’ in March. The film, touted as the costliest in Chiranjeevi’s career, promises a socio-fantasy experience filled with entertainment. The leading lady, Trisha, recently joined the film’s sets.