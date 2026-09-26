Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi and Faria Abdullah left the audience in splits with their playful banter at the Sigma pre-release event, where the conversation went from a missed opportunity in Vishwambhara to the actress’ towering height.

Speaking to Faria on stage, Chiranjeevi revealed that they had missed the chance to work together in Vishwambhara. The Megastar then wondered jokingly whether their height difference had anything to do with it.

He quickly dismissed that possibility himself, saying height could hardly be a problem. Chiranjeevi joked that he could simply wear heels or thick boots and stand tall enough to match Faria.

The actor then said they should make sure to work together on something in the future, prompting an appreciative Faria to thank him for the gesture.

But Chiranjeevi was not finished teasing her.

He jokingly asked whether Faria herself had refused to act beside him. A surprised Faria immediately responded, asking why she would ever say no.

Chiranjeevi continued the banter, wondering whether she had somehow avoided him before finally landing the punchline: “Nannu emaina tokkeyalanukuntunnava, Faria?”

Faria immediately denied it as the stage erupted in laughter. She later told Chiranjeevi that she was ready to dance with him right then and there if someone simply played the music.

The spontaneous exchange ended up becoming one of the most entertaining moments from the event, with Chiranjeevi turning something as simple as their height difference into a perfectly timed joke.