Chiranjeevi sells his multicrore property in Filmnagar, Hyderabad

Mumbai: Megastar Chiranjeevi needs no introduction. He is among the top bankable stars in India today. The actor predominantly works in Telugu cinema and till date, he has worked in over 150 films. He has got lots of applauds for his terrific performances in many memorable films proving his mettle.

Chiranjeevi’s whopping net worth stands at around Rs 1550cr which makes him one of the richest actors of India. Reportedly, Chiru owns several properties across the country including his lavish abodes in Bengaluru, Chennai and a luxurious house in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area which is worth Rs 30cr.

And now, several reports that are surfacing online suggest that Chiranjeevi has sold out one of his valuable properties in Hyderabad. The Acharya actor reportedly bought a huge land, located plush area of Filmnagar, for Rs 30L in 1990s. He sold out his land a few weeks ago for a whopping price of Rs 70 Cr, reports said.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chiranjeevi has Telugu movies Godfather and Bhola Shankar in his kitty.