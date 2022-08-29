Chiranjeevi sells his multicrore property in Filmnagar, Hyderabad

Chiranjeevi's whopping net worth stands at around Rs 1550cr which makes him one of the richest actors of India

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 29th August 2022 5:36 pm IST
Chiranjeevi sells his multicrore property in Filmnagar, Hyderabad
Chiranjeevi (Instagram)

Mumbai: Megastar Chiranjeevi needs no introduction. He is among the top bankable stars in India today. The actor predominantly works in Telugu cinema and till date, he has worked in over 150 films. He has got lots of applauds for his terrific performances in many memorable films proving his mettle.

Chiranjeevi’s whopping net worth stands at around Rs 1550cr which makes him one of the richest actors of India. Reportedly, Chiru owns several properties across the country including his lavish abodes in Bengaluru, Chennai and a luxurious house in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area which is worth Rs 30cr.

And now, several reports that are surfacing online suggest that Chiranjeevi has sold out one of his valuable properties in Hyderabad. The Acharya actor reportedly bought a huge land, located plush area of Filmnagar, for Rs 30L in 1990s. He sold out his land a few weeks ago for a whopping price of Rs 70 Cr, reports said.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chiranjeevi has Telugu movies Godfather and Bhola Shankar in his kitty.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button