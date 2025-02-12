Chiranjeevi under fire for his comments on ‘having daughters’

Hyderabad: Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi, known for staying away from controversies, has found himself in hot water for his remarks about having many daughters and not having a male heir. The actor, who was the chief guest at the Brahma Anandam pre-release event last night, expressed his desire for a grandson to carry forward his legacy.

Speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi said that being at home with his granddaughters feels like living in a “ladies’ hostel.” He also mentioned how he keeps urging his son, Ram Charan, to have a boy this time, adding that he fears Charan might have another daughter.

“When I’m at home, it doesn’t feel like I’m surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I’m a ladies’ hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around. I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye… I’m scared that he might again have a girl.”

A video of his statement went viral on social media, sparking outrage. One user on X wrote, “Chiranjeevi is scared his son Ram Charan might have another daughter. In 2025, the obsession with a male heir continues. Disappointing, but not surprising.”

It came across as misogynistic and seemed to imply that a legacy can only be carried forward by a male child or men. Did you truly mean to suggest… pic.twitter.com/2ylwxsSXut — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) February 12, 2025

Several users criticized the actor for his outdated mindset, while others pointed out that his recent public statements, including the use of inappropriate language on stage, have been damaging his once-strong image.

PS – I have a girl and I have heard from 100s of people to give birth to a boy next. It feels horrible when people… pic.twitter.com/1jP81E0QT3 — Naveena (@TheNaveena) February 12, 2025

Wishing for a grandson is perfectly acceptable, but believing that a grandson will carry on the family's legacy but not a granddaughter demonstrates Chiranjeevi's misogynistic actions.

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi has two daughters, Sreeja Konidela and Sushmita Konidela, both of whom are mothers to daughters. The actor became a grandfather once again when Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana, welcomed their baby girl, Klin Kaara, on June 20, 2023.