Chiranjeevi’s health update: Actor undergoes surgery

Hyderabad: Chiranjeevi, the iconic Tollywood actor, recently surprised fans by flying to the United States with his wife, Surekha. Initially, it appeared to be a relaxing vacation; however, according to latest reports he had a different reason for his trip.

Chiranjeevi, who was experiencing leg pain, took advantage of the trip opportunity to undergo a minor medical procedure in US.

Although the specifics of the procedure and the nature of his leg problem remain unknown, it is being said that Chiru is currently recovering at home. Following his return to Hyderabad, the actor has been taking some well-deserved time off and avoiding public appearances.

Bholaa Shankar, Chiranjeevi’s highly anticipated film directed by Meher Ramesh and a remake of Vedhalam, is set to hit theatres on August 11th. Despite the medical setback, Megastar is expected to return to the spotlight soon to vigorously promote the film.

