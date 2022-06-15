Choose Civil Services with a spirit of human service: Dr Syed Mustafa Hashmi

Hyderabad: Under the aegis of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) a program “Schools for education and training” was held Monday where the UPSC 2021 162 rank holder Dr Syed Mustafa Hashmi was felicitated.

“During my services in Osmania hospital I found that the health issues are very small part of the People’s problem,” Dr Syed Mustafa Hashmi said. “They are facing a great number of problems in their daily life. I entered into the civil services with the spirit to serve humanity.”

“To focus on the goal in spite of facing many challenges and hurdles and moving ahead with self motivation is the key for success,” Dr Hashmi said.

Dr Hashmi inaugurated a seminar titled “Promotion of leadership”. The program was chaired by Prof. Syed Einnul Hassan Vice Chancellor of MANUU while Prof SM Rahmtullah graced the occassion asxchief guest.

The Quran Hafiz Dr Hashmi – who was among three Muslim toppers – advised the Muslim students not to limit themselves to the syllabus rather must try to get knowledge as much as possible about the subject. He also advised them to perform their work with absolute perfection. “Your performance should be such that people in far off places wish to invite you,” he said.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hassan described Dr Hashmi’s success as ideal. He informed he had spoken to central minister for Minority Welfare Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to open IAS coaching facility in MANUU.

Like Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Dr Hashmi also got success at a young age. The responsibility of preparing scheme and its implementation rests on the shoulders of IAS officers and hence they have to work hard,” Prof Hassan said.

Dr Shakira Parveen introduced the guest to the audience while the program was moderated by Dr Rubina. Dr Athar Hussain presented a vote of thanks.