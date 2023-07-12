Chopped parts of woman’s body found in Delhi’s Geeta Colony

This incident bears a haunting resemblance to Shraddha Walkar murder case that sent shockwaves across the nation last year.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th July 2023 12:48 pm IST
Screen Grab

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday found the dismembered body parts of a woman near a flyover in Geeta Colony.

This incident bears a haunting resemblance to the Shraddha Walkar murder case that sent shockwaves across the nation last year.

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the case. The body had been gruesomely chopped into multiple pieces.

MS Education Academy

Details are awaited.

Last year Aftab Amin Poonawala was accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. He had chopped her body into more than 17 pieces, stated the confession of the accused in the charge sheet filed by police in Saket court.

Also Read
Chopped body case: Statements of 20 persons recorded, says police

According to the charge sheet, after killing Shraddha on May 18, 2022 Aftab. He later bought a saw, three blades, a hammer and plastic clip.

“Thereafter I came back to the flat and shifted Shraddha’s body to the bathroom where I cut her hands from the wrist with the help of saw and kept them in white polythene… while cutting her wrist I also got a minor cut on my left hand with saw,” read his second statement given to investigators after he tried to mislead police.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th July 2023 12:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button