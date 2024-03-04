Choreographer Awez Darbar honoured with UAE’s golden visa

Choreographer, YouTuber, and social media sensation Awez Darbar, who is the son of renowned music composer Ismail Darbar, is the latest Indian to be honoured with the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) golden visa.

The 30-year-old YouTuber, who is currently on a visit to Dubai, was handed over the visa by officials from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

Awez expressed his gratitude to the UAE government for awarding him the golden visa.

“Super happy to receive my 6golden visa thank you @gdrfadubai & Spl. thanks to @muhammadmoazzamqureshi1 for making this happen,” Awez wrote in an Instagram post by sharing a series of photos of receiving the golden visa.

Awez was last seen as a wild card entry in a dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 11.

UAE’s golden visa

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as extraordinary students.

On January 25, UAE scrapped the minimum down payment of Dirhams one million (Rs 2,26,31,327) for individuals seeking a golden visa through real estate investment.