Here’s how to get a UAE golden visa without a job

The golden visa in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a 5-10-year residence permit that allows foreigners to live, work, and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor.

Since its launch in 2019, the golden visa scheme has been awarded to thousands of UAE residents.

It offers various benefits, including sponsoring family members, unlimited domestic help, and flexibility to stay outside the UAE for more than six months.

The visa can be renewed for an additional decade upon expiry, provided the recipient meets the conditions.

Professionals in healthcare, media, IT, and other industries with a monthly salary of Dirham 30,000 or more are eligible for a golden visa. However, certain categories do not require a job to apply for a golden visa.

Here are the categories and requirements for UAE golden visa

Real estate investors

One or more properties in UAE with a total value of Dirham 2 million and above are eligible for a golden visa

A letter from the land department, confirming the ownership of the property.

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs can apply for a Golden Visa if they own a technical or futuristic economic project based on risk and innovation.

The project’s value must not be less than Dirham 500,000 as per an auditor’s approval letter from the UAE.

An accredited business incubator in the UAE to establish the proposed activity in the country.

Special talent

This category includes various professions and skills, including doctors, scientists, creatives, inventors, executive directors, athletes, and doctoral degree holders.

It also encompasses professionals in engineering and science fields like artificial intelligence, big data, computer/electronic/software/electrical engineering, genetics, biotech engineering, and COVID frontline heroes.

To qualify for a visa, individuals must provide relevant documents demonstrating their capacity and talent.

Outstanding students

The visa is open to high-performing UAE secondary school students and outstanding graduates from UAE universities and the top 100 universities worldwide.

To obtain a visa, the student must have a university rated A or B by the UAE Ministry of Education, a recommendation letter, or an accredited graduation certificate.

Frontline heroes

Frontline heroes who demonstrated exceptional performance during crises like COVID-19 are eligible for a golden visa, pending a recommendation from a competent authority.

These include nurses, medical assistants, lab technicians, pharmacologists, and other cadres approved by the Frontline Heroes Office.

Interested individuals can apply for a golden visa via the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) – Dubai website.

Dubai alone has seen a 52 percent increase in the number of golden visas issued in the first half of 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022, according to the GDRFA – Dubai.