Chota Narsinghanand, Anil Yadav, arrested over threat to burn Prophet’s effigy

The Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad police arrested Hindu priest Anil Yadav, also known as Chota Narsinghanand, on Friday morning, October 11, over his inflammatory statement, threatening to burn the effigies of Prophet Muhammad and other Islamic caliphs.

Anil Yadav made these statements amid a row over Yati Narsinghanand, the priest of Dasna Devi Temple’s, alleged blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad, which have sparked nationwide protests and multiple FIRs.

In response to the backlash against Yati Narsinghanand’s comments, his associate and close aide Yadav threatened to burn the effigies of the Prophet and Islamic caliphs, including Ali Ibni Talib and Abu Bakr, if the protests continued.

In a video that surfaced online, Yadav was purportedly heard warning, “If you burn effigies of Narsinghanand then we will burn the effigies of Muhammad and Ali. There will also be an effigy of Abu Bakr next time.”

Subsequently, amid growing calls for legal action, the police registered an FIR against Yadav for inciting violence.

Yati Narsinghanand’s remark against Prophet

On September 19, Narsinghanand, known for his anti Muslim statements, made remarks against Prophet Muhammad, during an event at Hindi Bhavan in Lohiya Naga. He said, “If you have to burn effigies on every Dussehra, then burn the effigies of Muhammad.”

Following his remark, the situation escalated quickly with protests erupting across India demanding accountability from both, Yati Narsinghanand and his associate Yadav.

Sub-inspector Trivendra Singh lodged an FIR against Narsinghanand and termed it a violation of section 302 of BNS (which deals with the offence of uttering words or making sounds to intentionally hurt someone’s religious feelings).

UP CM Yogi’s statement

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, October 7, stated derogatory remarks against deities, great men or saints belonging to any religion or sect are unacceptable and those doing so will be “punished vigorously”.

The chief minister stressed that the faith of every sect and religion should be respected.