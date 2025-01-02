Christian leaders appeal to President, PM over rising communal violence

In a significant move, more than 420 Christian leaders and 30 church organizations have issued an urgent appeal to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, urging immediate intervention to address and stop the violence and hostility towards Christians in across India.

The appeal was made on Tuesday, December 31, following an alarming 14 incidents of violent threats and disruptions targeting Christian community members during Christmas celebrations throughout the country.

Speaking on the escalating targeted attacks, the leaders expressed deep concern over what they described as a growing wave of intolerance and persecution, which has left the Christian community of India in distress condition.

Prominent figures, including Thomas Abraham, David Onesimu, Joab Lohara, Richard Howell, Mary Scaria, Cedric Prakash SJ, John Dayal, and Vijayesh Lal echoed the call stating the country could not afford to wait any longer.

The leader’s appeal highlights several areas of concern including the “misuse” of anti-conversion laws which leaders argue are often weaponised to target minorities.

They also cited growing themes of hate, threats to religious liberty, and policies that exclude Dalit Christians from Scheduled Caste, a matter that continues to have a huge impact on a section of the community.

These Christian leaders urged the government to act promptly and protect religious liberty as well as the secularism the Indian Constitution promised. They emphasized that the rights of all the communities must be protected to maintain peace and proper cooperation in the multi-ethnic country.

As the plea still awaits a response from the highest offices in the country, it is a reminder of the struggles of minorities living in India.

Recent reports

Some reports presented by the Christian advocacy groups recently show quite a dark picture of the current situation.

The Evangelical Fellowship of India documented more than 720 Acts of religious violence against Christians up to mid-December 2024, while the United Christian Forum reported 760 violent incidents through November.

The incidents include verbal harassment and the extreme level of physical attacks. These attacks are seen as a pattern of systemic discrimination and targeting.