Christie’s and Eon productions to auction James Bond’s artifacts

Do you want to own the car Aston Martin DB5 of the stylish and world’s most famous British spy James Bond?

You can bid for his car next month. International auctioneer Christie’s in London along with EON Productions are going to hold a charity sale of artifacts connected with James Bond films next month.

All the six actors representing the Bond character are being represented in different items related to their films including Sir Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Sir Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

The Aston Martin DB5 stunt car will be auctioned at the live auction on September 28, 2022, in London. It is one of the only eight built specifically for James Bond and is to date the only DB5 stunt car to be released for public sale by Aston Martin and EON Productions.

Aston Martin has been associated with the James Bond franchise for over fifty years and has featured in thirteen films to date.

The DB5 stunt car was exclusively engineered and handcrafted for No Time to Die (2021). All the DB5 stunt cars were modified in different ways for use, this car being one of a few to include the ‘No Time to Die’ gadgets and mocked-up side panel damage.

In the film, the DB5 stunt car features an exciting opening chase sequence, driven by James Bond (Daniel Craig), with Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux) at his side, through Matera, Italy. The DB5 stunt car demonstrates its incredible dynamic capabilities as the pair drive at high speed through the town to shake off their pursuers.

James Bond also deploys the gadget-laden motor’s hidden machine guns in the film.

The DB5 stunt car features a modern 3.2-liter straight 6 petrol engine alongside a manual gearbox to maximize the dynamic capability of the stunt car. The body panels are all carbon fiber, while the handcrafted interior has been made using carbon fiber and features sport Tillett stunt seats.

Guided by special effects supervisor Chris Corbould about what was expected of the car on set, the Aston Martin Special Projects team developed a completely new suspension and braking system which made the car capable of its incredible stunt performances.

However, the vehicle is being sold as a ‘non-runner’ collector’s item and is sold as seen, with the sellers making it clear that it is not being sold as a means of transport (it’s not registered, approved, or licensed) and took no guarantee of its roadworthiness, quality, and safety requirements.

A lot of technical and formal legal work may be required to convert this vehicle from a collector’s item to a roadworthy vehicle.

The entire proceeds of the sale will be donated to The Prince’s Trust and The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund. Christie’s will donate its entire buyer’s premium, less any costs incurred in selling the lot.

During the online auction (15 September until James Bond Day on 5 October) items will be sold from 25 James Bond films including vehicles, watches, posters, properties, costumes, and other memorabilia connected with the famous British spy loved worldwide created by renowned author Ian Fleming.

The sale is to present Sixty Years of James Bond, an official two-part charity sale celebrating the 60th Anniversary of James Bond on the silver screen.

James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 has an estimated price of GBP 1,5000,000 – 200,000, (1.5 to 2.0 million pounds)which according to producer Michael G. Wilson is “part of Bond’s DNA.”

Another such prized item is the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE stunt bike. In the film No Time to Die (2021), James Bond (Daniel Craig) takes off with the bike for a chase through the streets, culminating in an epic jump into the piazza.

The Triumph Scrambler is being put up for auction at an estimated price of GBP 20,000-30,000.

The Scrambler 1200 XE was specially modified for the Italian action sequence.

Lee Morrison, stunt coordinator of ‘No Time To Die’ has said that first and foremost, as a stunt coordinator he wanted to be sure that they could achieve the action on that motorcycle. Is it agile and powerful enough for the stunt riders to achieve what he wanted them to and, crucially, did it fit the story of the film in a way that’s credible on screen?

He said that they loved the look of the Scrambler 1200 XE and rode it flat out, as aggressive as you can ride a motorcycle. “Lighting it up off-road, drifting it through really slippery streets in Matera, hitting steps flat out in third gear, quick direction changes, jumps, everything you could imagine, and that bike performed brilliantly,”.

The motorcycle is being sold as a ‘non-runner’ collector’s item and is sold as seen and not sold as a means of transport. The seller is going to donate the entire proceeds of the sale to Severn Hospice, a registered UK charity, and Christie’s will also donate its entire buyer’s premium, less any costs incurred.

The Imperial Easter Egg on sale is another iconic item from the 1983 James Bond film ‘Octopussy’ (which had many of its scenes shot in the city of Udaipur including the Lake Palace,) which would be a sought-after collector’s item.

Its inspiration came from the jeweled Fabergé egg made under Russian jeweller Peter Carl Fabergé in 1897 to commemorate Tsarina, Empress Alexandra Fyodorovna.

A Swarovski crystal-mounted, green enamel, and gold-plated prop egg in the manner of Faberge were commissioned from Asprey London. With hinged cover enclosing a miniature carriage adorned with white crystals on a spring-loaded disc revealing a hidden compartment, mounted on a wire stand.

Its estimated price is GBP 6,000-10,000. The sale proceeds are to be donated to UNICEF,UK, a registered UK charity.

Spectre agent Primo’s bionic eyeball from the film ‘No Time to Die’ (2021) will also be on auction estimated at British pound sterling 4,000-6000.

This gadget is first seen in the film No Time to Die (2021) when James Bond (Daniel Craig) fights with Primo (Dali Benssalah) in Italy. The bionic eye allows Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) to secretly run SPECTRE from prison. Technical supremo Q (Ben Whishaw) manages to hack into this communication device and give Bond valuable information which helps his mission. The eye makes a final appearance during Bond’s last struggle with Primo when Bond uses his watch to put an explosive end to his adversary.

The seller has agreed to donate the entire proceeds of the sale to the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, a registered UK charity.

A signed ‘No Time to Die’ clapperboard with an estimated GBP 5,000-7000, Song Page of ‘No Time to Die’ with lyrics signed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell that got them their first Academy Award for Best Original Song, and ‘No Time to Die’ theme music sheet signed by Hans Zimmer, Steve Mazzaro and Johnny Marr with estimate GBP 5,000-7000, will also form part of the auction.

The seller will donate their entire sale proceeds to the NSPCC charity of the UK.

Five black silk ties worn by Daniel Craig as James Bond, in films between 2006-2021, each signed by the actor are also to be sold with an estimate of GBP 5,000- 7000. The sale proceeds will go to UNICEF UK.

A Tom Ford two-piece dinner suit, Jones shoes worn by Daniel Crain as James Bond in ‘No Time to Die’ (2021) estimated price of GBP 25,000- 30,000, will also be on sale.

The successful bidder will also be supplied with a made-to-measure dinner suit from Tom Ford, known for spending weeks of craftsmanship on cutting, constructing, and finishing each piece using materials from the world’s finest mills.

The sale proceeds will be donated to National Youth Theatre, a UK charity. The proceeds from the auction are to be donated to benefit 45 charities.