Christmas celebrations in Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued

Hyderabad: In view of the Christmas celebrations at LB Stadium, the Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory. The event will be attended by Telangana chief minister, Revanth Reddy on Saturday, December 21 between 5 pm and 9 pm.

Following are traffic diversions in Hyderabad for Christmas celebrations

Traffic from AR Petrol Pump Junction towards BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Nampally Railway Station or Ravindra Bharathi. Similarly, traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards A.R. Petrol Pump will be diverted at BJR Statue towards SBI, Gunfoundry, and Nampally Station Road.

Traffic coming from Sujatha School Lane towards Khan Lateef Khan Building will also be diverted at Sujatha School Junction towards Nampally.

As Christmas celebrations in Hyderabad are set to take place commuters are advised to avoid several key junctions including Lakdi Ka Pool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad traffic police junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, AR Petrol Pump, KLK Building, and Liberty.

RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally Railway Station, depending on the traffic situation and as per the need.

As Christmas celebrations in Hyderabad is expected to draw large crowds including various Telangana ministers, traffic police advise the general public to take alternative routes to reach their destinations and avoid the above routes and junctions during the specified timings. For any inconvenience, commuters can contact the Hyderabad traffic police helpline at 9010203626.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrated by billions of people worldwide to honor the birth of Jesus Christ. It is a time of joy, family gatherings, and religious significance, marked by traditions such as decorating Christmas trees, singing carols, and exchanging gifts.

The celebrations in Hyderabad were a tapestry of various events and festivals, depicting the joyous spirit of Christmas.

Hyderabad’s malls transformed into vibrant spaces adorned with Christmas themes, including Inorbit, Nexus, Sarat City Capital, and Lulu Mall. Festive decorations, along with appearances by Santa Claus, amplified the merry atmosphere. The DSL virtual mall Uppal stood out with its monumental 45-foot-tall snowman and picturesque displays.