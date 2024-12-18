‘Christmas cars’ light up Hyderabad streets, videos trend online

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th December 2024 5:10 pm IST
Christmas cars in Hyderabad (Instagram)

Hyderabad: As the world gears up to bid adieu to 2024 and welcome 2025, Hyderabad too is basking in the festive spirit with lights, decorations, and celebrations adorning every street. Well, Hyderabadis, like always, are taking the festive cheer to a whole new level, blending their love for grandeur with creativity.

This year, the city’s streets are not just glowing with traditional holiday decorations but are also witnessing something unique – ‘Christmas Cars.’

In a dazzling display of festive enthusiasm, a group of supercar owners in Hyderabad has turned their luxurious rides into mobile light shows. Decked out in thousands of LED lights, these cars are zipping through the city streets, spreading Christmas cheer and turning heads wherever they go.

These rolling works of art are the latest Instagram sensation, with reels trending online.

As they zoom through some popular locations like Jubilee Hills, Duragam Cheruvu cable bridge and Gachibowli, onlookers are left awestruck, capturing the moment on their phones and sharing it on social media.

A McLaren bathed in twinkling multi colored lights. Check out the below.

(Image Source: rh.clicks479 Instagram)

Hyderabad’s love for innovation and celebration is evident in how these cars have been transformed.

